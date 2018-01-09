Colin de Grandhomme back in New Zealand squad for third ODI vs Pakistan

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was added to the New Zealand cricket team ahead of the third one-day international against Pakistan.

De Grandhomme, 31, missed the limited-overs series against West Indies due to the death of his father in Zimbabwe.

The Black Caps are playing a five-match ODI series against the Pakistan cricket team, with game three in Dunedin on Saturday.

De Grandhomme replaces George Worker in the squad.

“It’s been a difficult time for Colin and I know the group are excited to catch up with him. Everyone has been thinking of him while he’s been away,” New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

“Colin has been effective for us with bat and ball and provides another all-rounder option.

“He’ll play for Auckland on Wednesday and, all going well, will join the team in Dunedin on Thursday.”

De Grandhomme has played 12 ODIs for New Zealand, making 214 runs at 35.66 and taking eight wickets at 48.37.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.