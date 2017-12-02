Colin de Grandhomme stars to leave New Zealand in control of 1st Test vs West Indies

A blazing century from Colin de Grandhomme saw New Zealand take complete control of the first Test against West Indies in Wellington.

De Grandhomme’s maiden international century came off just 71 balls – the equal ninth fastest and second quickest by a Kiwi in Test history – at Basin Reserve on Saturday.

The second fastest Test 💯 in New Zealand's history. Not bad for your maiden Test century. Card | https://t.co/YgdcDPGcyq #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/uwvMvuV1uf — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 2, 2017

The all-rounder was explosive from the outset as the Black Caps reached 447-9 at stumps on day two, holding a lead of 313.

Ross Taylor (93) had earlier fallen short of a record-equalling century, while Henry Nicholls (67) and debutant Tom Blundell (57 not out) also made fifties.

Kemar Roach (3-73) was the Windies’ best bowler on a bad day for the tourists, who are facing a 1-0 series deficit.

The Windies struck relatively early on day two as Jeet Raval (42) edged Roach through to Shane Dowrich.

Taylor and Nicholls helped New Zealand – who resumed at 85-2 – into a lead and, while the former had a few problems against short balls, they looked relatively comfortable.

👌 COLIN DE GRANDHOMME 👌

That moment 😀

Maiden Test century 👏

11 fours and 3 sixes 🔥

9th equal fastest Test 100 in the world 🙌

2nd fastest by a Kiwi 👍 pic.twitter.com/ceXV4vv9y1 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 2, 2017

A top-edged hook from Taylor saw him bring up his 50 as the pair helped the Black Caps reach 181-3 at lunch.

Just three balls into the second session and the Windies suffered a huge setback.

Nicholls was caught behind but replays showed Jason Holder (1-85) had overstepped, leading to the left-hander being recalled.

The new ball gave the tourists some much-needed energy and Roach took the big wicket of Taylor.

Roach got a delivery to come back into the right-hander, who was plumb lbw, although the Windies needed a review to get the breakthrough.

It left Taylor on 16 Test centuries, still one behind Kane Williamson and Martin Crowe for the most for New Zealand

Nicholls and Mitchell Santner (17) fell quickly in the final session, but it allowed De Grandhomme to take over.

Blundell played the support act as De Grandhomme attacked, the latter bringing up his 50 off just 44 balls.

De Grandhomme’s clean-hitting took whatever hope the Windies had away, a boundary and three through deep point seeing him to his maiden ton.

The tourists managed to take a couple of late wickets, but New Zealand are still well on top.