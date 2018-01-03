Colin Munro becomes first man to smash three T20 international centuries

Colin Munro became the first batsman to score three hundreds in T20 internationals. The left-handed New Zealand opener achieved this feat by making 104 off 53 balls with three fours and 10 sixes in the third and final T20 match against West Indies at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday (January 3). (Live scorecard)

It was Colin Munro’s second century at this venue. He also scored 101 against Bangladesh on January 6, 2017. Munro’s highest score is an unbeaten 109 against India at Rajkot on November 4, 2017.

Powered by Munro’s knock, New Zealand made 243 batting first against the West Indies. Martin Guptill made 63 while for the West Indies Carlos Brathwaite took two for 50.

NEW WORLD RECORD!



Congratulations Colin Munro on becoming the first player to score three T20I centuries! #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/YcV35VHUQZ — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2018

If New Zealand win the series 2-0, they will leapfrog Pakistan to become the top-ranked T20 international team in the world.

It has been a disappointing tour so far for the West Indies with New Zealand winning the Test and one-day series and are one-up in the T20s.

Game two was washed out on Monday after New Zealand had cracked 102 for four off nine overs. Munro was in great form in that match too.

(With inputs from S. Pervez Qaiser)