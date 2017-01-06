Colin Munro smashes 101 as New Zealand post 195-7 in 2nd T20 vs Bangladesh

Colin Munro smashed 101 off 54 balls as New Zealand posted a daunting 195-7 after being sent in to bat by Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

The left-hander featured in a 123-run stand with Tom Bruce for the fifth wicket at Bay Park. Bruce was unbeaten on 59 off 39 balls at the close.

Bangladesh, who need to win to keep the series alive, made the best possible start with Luke Ronchi dismissed first ball.

But that brought Munro to the wicket and he pounded the boundaries with seven sixes and seven fours, taking 28 off Mahmudullah’s second over.

In the first T20, Kane Williamson stroked his sixth Twenty20 international fifty to guide his side to a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh at McLean Park in Napier .

Williamson (73 not out) combined with Colin de Grandhomme (41 not out) in an 81-run partnership after the hosts had been teetering at 62 for four in the 11th over, chasing a victory target of 142.