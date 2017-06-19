Compromise needed: Adam Gilchrist on stand-off between Cricket Australia and players

Australia’s cricket team and administrators are facing uncertain times. The cricketers are currently involved in a bitter pay dispute with Cricket Australia. The situation has many former cricketers worried, including former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist.

Speaking at the Australia-India Sports Partnership Meet organised by FICCI on Monday, Gilchrist, who retired in 2008 after playing 96 Tests, said there should be a give-and-take approach if they are to reach a solution.

“Both sides have to compromise to reach an agreement. The normal way of negotiation is to give and take. That is what will be required,” Gilchrist said.

Cricket Australia has warned that players will be out of contract if they don’t sign an agreement by the deadline of June 30.

At the heart of the row is the governing body’s determination to scrap the revenue-sharing method that has been in place for 20 years. While CA argues that it wants to allocate more money for grassroots development of the game, while the players, and their association, insist the revenue-sharing should continue.

Gilchrist termed the current stand-off surprising.

“Cricket Australia has taken care of its players a lot in the past 20 years since the last MoU was signed. Perhaps they have not articulated exactly why they need a change in the structure. It seems the players are not convinced,” Gilchrist said.

However, Australia’s most successful wicketkeeper, has expressed hope the issue will be sorted out before the June 30 deadline, when a new MoU will be proposed between CA and the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

“Both the players association and the administrators hope it does not drag on. I think they will be working tirelessly to have that resolved,” Gilchrist stated.

‘Could be unemployed’

Australia’s cricketers are not in a mood to back down in the dispute, with vice-captain David Warner stating that October’s tour of India could be jeopardised if there is no MoU.

Warner told Australia’s Channel 9: “From July 1, we’re unemployed. We’ve been threatened with that. We’re hopeful there’s going to be an agreement done. If there’s nothing that’s put in place for what we’re trying to achieve here, from both point of views, we’re not going to tour Bangladesh. There might not be Ashes if we don’t have an MoU.”

Australia are slated to tour India for five ODIs while England arrive in Australia on the Ashes later in 2017/18. Several newspapers in Australia have reported that offending India could hit the team’s reciprocal tour to Australia for four Tests in 2018/19.