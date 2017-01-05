Confusion over eligibility of BCCI panel ahead of team selection for ENG series

Given that the Lodha Committee has recommended doing away with zonal selectors, and having a three-member national selection committee, there’s confusion over the eligibility of the selection panel.

The current committee has been elected as per the BCCI constitution, which provides for a five-member panel.

According to the Lodha recommendations, only Test players should be part of the panel. Among the current selectors, who were elected on September 21, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda are not Test cricketers.

A BCCI insider said there won’t be any change for Friday’s meeting and a five-member panel will pick the team.

It’s learnt that BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who will convene the meeting, has taken directions from the Lodha panel and will act accordingly on Friday.