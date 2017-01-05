 Confusion over eligibility of BCCI panel ahead of team selection for ENG series | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Confusion over eligibility of BCCI panel ahead of team selection for ENG series

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2017 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Given that the Lodha Committee has recommended doing away with zonal selectors, and having a three-member national selection committee, there’s confusion over the eligibility of the selection panel ahead of the team announcement for the ODI and T20 series against England. (PTI)

Given that the Lodha Committee has recommended doing away with zonal selectors, and having a three-member national selection committee, there’s confusion over the eligibility of the selection panel.

The current committee has been elected as per the BCCI constitution, which provides for a five-member panel.

READ | Virat Kohli set to lead India cricket team against England in ODIs and T20s

According to the Lodha recommendations, only Test players should be part of the panel. Among the current selectors, who were elected on September 21, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda are not Test cricketers.

A BCCI insider said there won’t be any change for Friday’s meeting and a five-member panel will pick the team.

It’s learnt that BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who will convene the meeting, has taken directions from the Lodha panel and will act accordingly on Friday.

tags

more from cricket

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<