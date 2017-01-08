Corey Anderson stars as New Zealand win 3rd T20 to sweep series vs Bangladesh

Corey Anderson bludgeoned 94 off just 41 balls as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs in the third Twenty20 at Bay Oval on Sunday to sweep the series.

Anderson, whose unbeaten knock came in a 124-run stand with Kane Williamson (60), hit a New Zealand record of 10 sixes in his batting blitz as New Zealand posted 194-4.

Bangladesh in reply made 167-6 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, Anderson and Williamson blasted half centuries as New Zealand overcame early jitters to post 194-4 batting first .

Anderson’s unbeaten 94 off just 41 balls included a New Zealand record 10 sixes while Williamson was out for 60 off 57 balls as they put on 124 for the fourth wicket.

They came together with New Zealand in trouble at 41-3 having lost three wickets for seven runs in 11 balls.

The Williamson-Anderson partnership took time to settle with New Zealand reaching the halfway stage with only 55 on the board before they went on the attack and bludgeoned 139 runs off the last 10 overs.

For Bangladesh, Rubel Hossain took three for 31 while captain Mashrafe Mortaza had to leave the field injured and could not complete his fourth over.