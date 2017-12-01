Craig Overton included in England squad for second Ashes 2017-18 Test
England added seamer Craig Overton to the England squad that played in the first Ashes 2017-18 Test in Brisbane, which they lost by 10 wickets.cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2017 18:46 IST
Seamer Craig Overton has been added to a 12-man England squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia which starts Saturday in Adelaide.
Spinner Moeen Ali was also included amid concerns over a cut spinning finger while there was no place for leg-spinner Mason Crane.
Captain Joe Root will name his team at the toss shortly before the start of play.
England head into the day-night Adelaide Test 1-0 down in the five-match series after losing by 10 wickets at the Gabba.
The Adelaide match, the first-ever Ashes Test under lights, has long been earmarked as England’s best chance of a win in Australia given the extra swing and movement of the pink ball in twilight conditions.
England - Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Craig Overton.