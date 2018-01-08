Cricket Australia celebrates Ashes win with dazzling show at Sydney Opera House

Steve Smith’s Australian cricket team rounded off a dominant Ashes campaign with a magnificent innings and 123-run victory in the Sydney Test to secure a 4-0 series win over England on Monday.

The 4-0 Ashes win continued Australian cricket’s golden 2017-18 summer in which the women’s team secured the Ashes with a magnificent display against England at the start of the summer in October 2017. To celebrate the grand achievement of the team, Cricket Australia lit up the sails of the Sydney Opera House in a dazzling display.

Australia regained both the men’s and women’s Ashes in the 2017-18 summer. (Getty Images)

The Sydney Opera House was bathed in green and gold, with both the Ashes urn and the Women’s Ashes trophy taking centre stage. The current Ashes series was attended by 866,732 people, which was the second-most attended across the country after the 1936-37 Ashes series, which was 948,498. Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland congratulated both the men’s and women’s team and said the support received from the fans was immense.

“We are immensely proud of their achievements and the way they have gone about their cricket. It has also been fantastic to see the level of support both series have received from fans across Australia and it reinforces the status of cricket as part of the fabric of the Australian summer,” Sutherland said.

Steve Smith led from the front as Australia registered a 4-0 series win against England in the Ashes. (REUTERS)

Dominant Australia

The Australian men’s team dominated Joe Root’s England team on all fronts. Australia skipper Steve Smith led from the front with a magnificent 687 runs at an average of 137, including three centuries. The Australian front-line bowlers put up a fabulous show, with Pat Cummins ending as the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets in what was his first full series at home. Mitchell Starc missed the Melbourne Test but still ended with 22 wickets in four games. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon played the supporting role brilliantly with 21 wickets apiece.

Australia will now play five ODIs and a Twenty20 International tri-series against New Zealand before embarking on a tough four-Test tour to South Africa in March.