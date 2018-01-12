Cricket Australia charges Ryan Harris for Twitter rant during Big Bash League match

Cricket Australia (CA) advises that Ryan Harris, CA High Performance Coach has been charged for breaching the Code of Conduct on Wednesday, in relation to a number of tweets he sent about the Big Bash League (BBL) match featuring Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes.

The former Australian cricket team pacer had voiced his disapproval of a dismissal in the Heat’s BBL clash with Hobart. He tweeted, calling it “an absolutely disgraceful decision by the umpires” and “very, very embarrassing”.

Harris was reported for breaching CA’s Code of Conduct Article Level 2.2.3 - Public or media comment that is detrimental to the interests of cricket, irrespective of when or where such comment is made, according to a media release from Cricket Australia.

Every player and any player-support personnel are required to adhere to Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct. This includes any person employed by, contracted to, representing or otherwise affiliated to CA or any State or Territory Association or BBL/WBBL Team, read the CA press release.

Harris received a reprimand and a fully suspended fine of $3,000, subject to Harris not being found guilty of any further breach of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct for a period of 24 months from January 10, 2018.

Harris has admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.