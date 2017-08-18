Cricket Australia recalls James Faulkner vs India; Mitchell Starc rested

Cricket Australia have recalled bowling all-rounder James Faulkner for the ODI matches against India in September-October. The Australian selector have rested an injured Mitchell Starc.

Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel named a 14-player One-Day International and 13-player T20 International squad, respectively, for the tour of India which will take place between September 17 and October 13.

Speaking on the selection of the ODI Squad, National Selector Trevor Hohns said: “We believe the panel has selected a strong squad to face the tough Indian conditions, that has the right mix of pace and spin.”

Nathan Coulter-Nile returns to the side following his recent recovery from a back injury, with James Faulkner receiving a re-call along with new comer to the short format Hilton Cartwright.

“Nathan brings raw pace to the side with good variation. It is great to see him back from injury and we are hopeful he will have a big impact in this series.

James Faulkner of Australia (left) and Mitchell Starc of Australia speak to media during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 29, 2015. (IDI via Getty Images)

Faulkner, a solid ODI campaigner

“James Faulkner is a solid One-Day campaigner and is very familiar with sub-continent conditions, coming off a very good tour of Sri Lanka last year. We hope that he will take his chance in returning to the one-day side.

“Hilton is an aggressive striker of the ball and we think his game will be well suited to the transition to short-form cricket,” concluded Hohns.

Speaking on the T20 International squad, T20 National Selector Mark Waugh said: “The overall standards being set in the BBL and also the IPL are very high and the players selected have impressed in these tournaments.

Standout performers

WA paceman Jason Behrendorff has been selected following his return from an injury set-back, along with Victorian all-rounder Dan Christian and Tasmanian wicket-keeper Tim Paine.

“Jason has been a stand out performer for the Scorchers for a number of seasons and deserves his chance at this level.

“Dan is a very experienced all-rounder who can be a very dangerous batsman. He had a solid IPL season this year and we believe his bowling will be well suited to the conditions we will face in India.

“Tim Paine has been called-up following his successful home T20 International and Big Bash campaigns,” concluded Waugh.

Australia's Steven Smith and Mitchell Starc (L) during nets. (REUTERS)

Mitchell Starc has been excluded from the two squads as he continues his return from a right foot injury.

Australia’s Support Staff Physiotherapist David Beakley said: “We have recently reviewed the progress of Mitchell’s right foot injury and the healing process has been slower than we would have liked.

“Consequently, in order to ensure his best possible preparation for the Ashes, he will be unavailable for the Tour of India and will continue his rehab in Australia with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup.”

ODI Squad: Steve Smith (Captain) NSW; David Warner (Vice-captain) NSW; Ashton Agar WA; Hilton Cartwright WA; Nathan Coulter-Nile WA; Patrick Cummins NSW; James Faulkner TAS; Aaron Finch VIC; Josh Hazlewood NSW; Travis Head SA; Glenn Maxwell VIC; Marcus Stoinis WA; Matthew Wade TAS; Adam Zampa SA.

T20I Squad: Steve Smith (C) NSW; David Warner (VC) NSW; Jason Behrendorff WA; Dan Christian VIC; Nathan Coulter-Nile WA; Patrick Cummins NSW; Aaron Finch VIC; Travis Head SA; Moises Henriques NSW; Glenn Maxwell VIC; Tim Paine TAS; Kane Richardson SA; Adam Zampa SA.