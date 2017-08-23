 Cricket Australia recovers thousands of scalped Ashes tickets | cricket | Hindustan Times
Cricket Australia recovers thousands of scalped Ashes tickets

The tickets, for the Dec. 14-18 Australia cricket team vs England cricket team Ashes Test at the WACA, will go back on sale on Aug. 28.

Aug 23, 2017
The Ashes series (five Tests) between Australian cricket team and England cricket team will begin with the first match in Brisbane on November 23.
The Ashes series (five Tests) between Australian cricket team and England cricket team will begin with the first match in Brisbane on November 23.(Getty Images)

Cricket Australia (CA) has recovered thousands of scalped tickets for the third Ashes test against England in Perth, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The 2,890 tickets were “identified as linked to scalped tickets being sold at a premium” on online market place eBay, CA said in a statement.

The tickets for the Dec. 14-18 test at the WACA will go back on sale on Aug. 28.

The five-test Ashes series against current holders England is one of Australia’s most well-attended sporting events. The first test starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

