Cricket controversy: Welsh club’s bizarre declaration leaves rivals clean bowled

Welsh cricket side Carew CC, in a rather amusing affair, beat their fierce rivals Cresselly using a controversial tactic to edge their opponents to the Pembroke County Cricket Club division one title.

Carew's bizarre tactic to declare on 18 for 1 after just 2.3 overs prevented their rivals from earning a bonus point. They held a 21-point lead over Cresselly, who would have taken bonus points from their eventual win if they had bowled or faced more deliveries. Well they didn't get the chance did they?

While Cresselly did go on to win the match by nine wickets, they were awarded only 20 points, courtesy of Carew’s animated approach who took the trophy on accord of a single point.

An astounding win on another day ended up being Cresselly’s worst. For the first time in the history of cricket, a team would have begged for their opponents to put more runs on the board.

The road to glory cannot always be a virtuous one. Taking advantage of the rules is common in football where players dive to earn penalties and condemn opponents to the bench. This time in cricket, Carew took advantage by declaring which was within the competition rules.

Their move though has earned backlash from former Glamorgan cricketers like Gareth Rees, Mark Wallace and Steve James, who took to Twitter to express their disagreement.

Steve James’ tweet read: “This is a disgrace. Just hope they realise what a mistake they have made.”

Gareth Rees tweeted: “Just heard what happened in the Pembs league today. What an embarrassment from @CarewClub shocking behavior.”

Mark Wallace tweeted: “You are kidding me!!! Disgrace!”

More than batting, bowling or fielding skills, Carew CC’s brainstrust certainly showed amazing mathematical acumen.