Virender Sehwag feels 10-over format could clear the way for cricket in Olympics

Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag believes the proposed 10-over format could provide cricket the means to find its place at the Olympic Games, should the International Cricket Council (ICC) push for inclusion.

Sehwag will be the only Indian player to participate in the T10 cricket league set to commence in the United Arab Emirates. The 39-year old will captain the Maratha Arabians -- one of the six teams that will fight it out in the proposed league.

“If we are talking about cricket being a part of the Olympics then, the T10 is the right format,” said Sehwag speaking at the jersey launch of his new team. “So, if the ICC is considering talking to the International Olympic Council (IOC) about including cricket, then this is correct format.”

Sehwag then went on to elaborate on the reasons for his statement.

“It (T10 match) is over in 90 minutes like a football match. Also, more nations can participate in it because one batsman or one bowler is capable of winning you the game. So every country is capable of producing players who can win T10 matches,” he added.

“If this comes through, then we would love it because it would allow us to play a full game of cricket, doesn’t matter what the format is. I think it’s a good concept and it is up to ICC to take it forward to the IOC. Even the smaller nations that are playing four-day (games), Test matches, one-day (matches) or T20 can play this format, allowing cricket to be a part of the Olympic Games,” concluded the right-handed batsman.