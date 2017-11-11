Cricket in Rwanda gets a boost in the form of a new stadium

Cricket’s attempts to make inroads into Rwanda has been given a new push with the construction of a new stadium in the Gahanga suburb, on the outskirts of capital city Kigali.

The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium was launched on October 28, in the presence of ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs and current England cricketer Sam Billings.

The stadium features a unique pavilion, shaped in the form of a bouncing ball.

Built by the Rwanda Cricket Stadium Foundation, the Gahanga Stadium is 124 meters high and 137 meters wide.

“The completed part of the stadium is built on a two-hectare area, and we are remaining with 2.5 hectares of land which will be used in the future,” the foundation’s general manager, Eric Dusingizimana, was quoted as saying by Rwandan daily The New Times.

“The money used in the construction of the stadium was raised by the fans of Cricket worldwide, and we are happy that Rwanda has a stadium that will host international matches,” he further stated.