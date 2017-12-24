Full cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20, Mumbai: IND win by 5 wkts, clean sweep series 3-0

India beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final T20 International to wrap up the series 3-0. After being asked to bat, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and could manage just 135/7. Asela Gunaratne top-scored with 36 while Jaydev Unadkat and Hardik Pandya took two wickets apiece. In reply, India’s middle-order was finally put to test, and the hosts won with five wickets in hand to end the year on a high. Catch full cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Twenty20 International at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai here. (HIGHLIGHTS)

If you are unable to get the full scorecard of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20, Mumbai, then click here