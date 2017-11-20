Crucial BCCI meeting to decide IPL retention policy to be held in Mumbai

In the all-important meeting between the stakeholders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials on Tuesday, the main points up for decision will be retention policy, salary cap and the way forward for the two comeback teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

The outcome of the meeting will decide how the IPL shapes up for the next five years.

With the increase in the share from IPL central pool revenue, the teams spending power will increase and hence the demand for increase in the salary cap, but the main focus will be on Chennai Super Kings. Suspended for two years from the IPL, CSK and RR lost all their players to other franchises.

It is learnt they will want their old players to be considered as their players, so that they are allowed to retain them as per the retention policy which is agreed upon. CSK’s main focus is on getting their talismanic player MS Dhoni back. The other marque players they used to have in their line-up included R Ashwin, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Most of the players from CSK and RR were picked up by the two new franchises Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions, but some cricketers also got distributed among other teams. So, on how to decide on the retention policy will be a tricky call.

It is understood, the high profile franchises , apart from the right to match are keen for retaining as many as four players, but the BCCI is not convinced. A franchise like Mumbai Indians has top quality players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

The other point of interest will be what if the player wants to go in the auction pool but the franchise wants to retain him.

The Committee of Administrators and the BCCI officials will have a meeting amongst themselves first before calling the IPL franchisee owners for a meeting.