Curtly Ambrose eyes Ottis Gibson’s job in England cricket coaching set up

West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose would be keen to join England’ crickets coaching team should Ottis Gibson become head coach of South Africa.

Gibson is reportedly set to join the Proteas after England’s current series with the Windies, the former paceman currently working as fast-bowling coach under Trevor Bayliss.

During the 48-year-old’s tenure, England’s seam attack has flourished with the likes of Toby Roland-Jones, Jake Ball and Mark Wood coming through to support experienced duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Broad credited Ottis Gibson’s work after he surpassed Ian Botham to become England’s second-highest Test wicket-taker in the first Test with the Windies, Joe Root’s side winning by an innings and 209 runs.

Gibson has been linked with South Africa amid reports Russell Domingo will leave his role and, should that happen, Curtly Ambrose would be interested in replacing him.

“If an opportunity came from England I would certainly take it because I have something to offer,” Ambrose told the Daily Mail.

“I would be very interested in returning to international cricket.”

During his career, Curtly Ambrose took 405 Test wickets in 98 Tests, and was the West Indies’ bowling consultant as they won the 2016 World Twenty20 before being sacked later that year.