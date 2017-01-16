Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium gears up for 2nd India vs England ODI

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium is gearing up for the second ODI between India vs England on January 19. India last played in Cuttack on October 5, 2015. It was a T20 international against South Africa that the Indian cricket team lost by six wickets.

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium is one of the oldest cricket venues in eastern India. It has a capacity of 45,000 and usually brings in full houses in limited overs matches. If the ticket sales trend is any indication, Thursday should see a full house. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a thrilling win in Pune on Sunday.

Already, more than 8,000 tickets have been sold online through the Orissa Cricket Association website. Tickets from the counters are being sold on Monday. Fans had queued up from midnight on Sunday. Virat Kohli-led India will be a strong attraction.

Tickets for the general fans have been moderately prized. The lowest is Rs 200. The highest is Rs 600.

Tickets for special enclosure at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will cost Rs 3,000. New pavilion and corporate box tickets will cost Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively.

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium saw crowd trouble when India played a T20 match against South Africa in October, 2015 (BCCI)

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will have to correct its behaviour this time. The stadium’s security will also be tested once again.

On October 5, 2015, crowd trouble forced two interruptions during the second T20I. Play was held up for more than 50 minutes during South Africa’s chase after spectators threw plastic bottles onto the field.

Cuttack fans were clearly upset that India were all out for 92, their lowest T20 score at home. India crashed to a six-wicket defeat.

India’s last ODI at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium was played on November 2, 2014. India had beaten Sri Lanka by 169 runs. Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan scored centuries opening the innings for India. Paceman Ishant Sharma finished with 4 for 34.