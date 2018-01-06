Dale Steyn back with a bang as South Africa pummel India in Cape Town

The stands at Newlands Stadium had quite a partisan crowd to start with, and when Dale Steyn took the ball, they seemed to find more voice from within. Accompanying the roar that built up every time Steyn breezed towards the pitch was the frantic waving of slogan cards held up by the spectators --- ‘Steyn gun’, ‘Steyn Remover’ etc... The thumping music from the PA system added to the mood. (SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 live updates)

Steyn may have just returned from a layoff lasting more than a year, but he clearly looked leader of the pack every time he was given the ball. That he would return to wickets so quickly was unexpected though. But with Shikhar Dhawan around, Steyn had reasons to be hopeful when he began his spell in the first Freedom Series Test vs Indian cricket team on Friday. Once he had gobbled Dhawan, the pacer looked around to acknowledge the loud approval from the crowd.

Saturday, the second day of the opening Test in Cape Town, was no different. Beginning the proceedings with a very disciplined Vernon Philander from the other end, Steyn didn’t shy away from experimenting with his length. Cheteshwar Pujara did score every time Steyn strayed onto his pads but the South African still could have been proud of his first spell of the morning – with figures of 5-3-9-0 and speeds of over 140km/hr at times.

By the time he had returned to action, the wicket had dried and deliveries tended to gain pace after pitching. Master of the delivery that moves away, Steyn exploited the conditions by improving his length. He almost got Hardik Pandya with a delivery that jacked back in but the India allrounder got it successfully reviewed.

Wriddhiman Saha, however, wasn’t so lucky with his review. Shouldering arms to Steyn is never a good idea and Saha did that to a straight ball that darted in to hit his back leg. Once the giant screen confirmed Saha was out, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis hugged Steyn. They knew the importance of this wicket as Pandya was left with no other recognized batsman for company.

Before this tour, Sachin Tendulkar told Hindustan Times in an interview about how dangerous Steyn could be.

“He is one man who can strike upfront, bowl in the right areas and break partnerships. In Test cricket, it is difficult to come in straightaway and make the ball talk,” Tendulkar said.

Fortunately for South Africa, who gambled on playing the veteran pacer, Steyn managed to do exactly that.