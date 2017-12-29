Dale Steyn, Chris Morris in South Africa squad for 1st cricket Test vs India

All-rounder, Chris Morris, has been added to the South African squad for the first Test match against India starting at Newlands on January 5. Morris has recovered from a groin injury and replaces fast bowler, Duanne Olivier, in the 15-man squad. This selected squad is only for the first match of the 2018 Freedom Series.

Chris Morris during Day One of the 3rd Test between England and South Africa at The Kia Oval on July 27, 2017 in London. (Getty Images)

Also in the squad are Dale Styen and first-choice skipper Faf du Plessis. Due to viral infection, both had missed the four-day, pink ball Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe that ended in two days in Port Elizabeth. South Africa were led by AB de Villiers, who is also making a return to Test cricket after a long injury layoff.

There was a fitness doubt over Quinton de Kock because of a bad hamstring. But South African selectors have included him the team.

The Proteas will assemble in Cape Town on January 2nd to begin preparations for the first Test of the three-match series.

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Hashim Amla (WSB Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (WSB Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (VKB Knights), AB de Villiers (Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), Morne Morkel (Multiply Titans), Chris Morris (Multiply Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Vernon Philander (WSB Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions), Dale Steyn (Multiply Titans).