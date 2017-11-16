Dale Steyn makes quiet return to cricket after year-long absence

Dale Steyn, South African fast bowler, wasn’t looking for anything spectacular in his comeback to professional cricket, and he duly delivered three largely uneventful overs in a domestic Twenty20 match on Wednesday.

More than a year after suffering a stress fracture in his right shoulder in a Test in Australia, Steyn, 34, took one for 25 to help his Titans franchise defeat the Knights by 38 runs at the Diamond Oval.

(Read | Why Virat Kohli is different from MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar)

Bowling the second over of the innings, with his team defending 199, Steyn started with a no-ball, then conceded three fours off successive balls in a first over which cost 17 runs.

But a two-over spell in mid-innings brought him the wicket of Test squad batsman Theunis de Bruyn while conceding only eight runs, including a wide.

(Read | BCCI allowed to hold SGM, only office-bearers allowed)

He also contributed a catch in the covers and left the field with a smile on his face.

Steyn needs to prove his fitness before South Africa’s next Test engagement, a day-night encounter against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth from December 26 to 29.