Dale Steyn ruled out for remainder of India series due to heel injury

Dale Steyn's injury woes mounted as the South African right-arm pacer was ruled out of the remainder of the series against India due to a left heel injury he sustained on day 2 of the Cape Town Test.

Cricket South Africa had confirmed in a tweet on day 2 that Steyn had "a bruised left heel and was been taken for scans for further investigations". A team spokesman said the injury was being assessed and treated. The injury to his left heel will be reassessed after four to six weeks.

Steyn had sustained the injury just before tea on the second day when he landed awkwardly in the footholes. He walked off after bowling three balls in his 18th over and it was completed by Vernon Philander. Before the injury, he had taken the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for 16 and had trapped Wriddhiman Saha LBW for 0.

Steyn, who needed just three wickets to overhaul Shaun Pollock’s record of 421 Test wickets and become the leading South African bowler, could also be in doubt for the Australia series starting from March 1.

The 34-year-old’s latest injury setback continues his woeful run in the last couple of seasons. Steyn sustained a groin injury in the Mohali Test that forced him to miss three out of the remaining four Tests in India in 2015. In the series against England, the South African pacer sustained a shoulder injury that kept him out for two Tests but he suffered a major setback when he broke his shoulder bone during the Perth Test against Australia which sidelined him for 13 months.

Steyn was selected to feature in the inaugural day-night four-day Test in Port Elizabeth against Zimbabwe but he missed that Test due to a viral infection.

Heading into the Cape Town Test, South Africa’s head coach Ottis Gibson had expressed reluctance to slot him back in the squad against India as he was out for close to a year. India are currently on top in the Newlands Test and will be aiming to register their first win at this venue.