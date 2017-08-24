Darren Bravo runs riot in CPL T20, hits six sixes in 10 balls for Trinbago

Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum showed that Twenty20 cricket can be really brutal. Chasing 86 to win from six overs after Trinbago Knight Riders’ Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was shortened by multiple rain breaks and a power cut, Bravo and McCullum blasted eight sixes off the final 13 balls to clinch a dramatic eight-wicket win (via Duckworth-Lewis method) with four balls to spare on Wednesday.

Bravo went on carnage as he hammered six sixes in just 10 balls to overshadow skipper Chris Gayle’s 47-ball 93 that helped St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots post 162 for three in 13 overs.

Bravo’s 10-ball unbeaten 38-run knock and McCullum’s 14-ball 40 not out was enough to seal the deal for Trinbago Knight Riders.

When Bravo arrived in the middle, Trinbago Knight Riders were struggling at 34 for two in 3.1 overs.

Bravo started off in a blaze, smashing his first three deliveries off Samuel Badree over the rope. Bravo and McCullum then took Afghanistan spinner Mohammad Nabi for 23 off his over and brought the target to 10 runs from the final over.

Bravo was quick to dislodge Jonathan Carter for consecutive sixes to leave the hosts shell-shocked.

The win helped Trinbago Knight Riders consolidate their lead at the top of the Caribbean Premier League standings to three points ahead of St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.