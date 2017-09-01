Darren Lehmann coy over Australia’s playing XI for Chittagong Test vs Bangladesh

Darren Lehmann has not ruled out dropping Matthew Wade for a must-win Test next week as “hurting” Australia lick their wounds following a historic loss to Bangladesh.

Wicket-keeper Wade struggled behind the stumps and twice failed with the bat in a 20-run loss to the Tigers in Dhaka.

The selectors will make at least one change in Chittagong for a second Test which gets under way on Monday after Josh Hazlewood flew home due to a side injury, with spinner Steve O’Keefe called up to replace him.

Australia could include three spinners and only one paceman at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, but Lehmann said the make-up of the side will depend on the pitch.

“Once we get there we will take a look at the wicket and the conditions and whether we change that or go with one quick or two quicks or three spinners.” the head coach said.

“It really comes down to what we want to set our side up like for the second Test, and the wicket.”

Asked specifically about whether Wade could step aside, he added: “It is not ruled out with any of the XI really. Of the 14 here, anyone could play.”

Australia have come under fire following their first-Test loss and Lehmann said they only have themselves to blame.

“The boys are all hurting with the criticism you get,” he said.

“You deserve that when you don’t win. It is not good enough when you lose a Test match to anyone, but Bangladesh are tough at home.”