David Miller ruled out of Sri Lanka ODI series due to finger injury

David Miller, who blasted a hundred in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Kingsmead, will miss South Africa’s remaining three one-day internationals because of a finger injury, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Miller, who hit 117 not out in South Africa’s 121-run win in Durban, injured his right little finger when he dived in attempting to make a catch in the outfield during Sri Lanka’s innings.

Miller’s century, combined with his 117-run stand with skipper Faf du Plessis, who also smashed a century, helped South Africa extend their advantage in the series.

Team doctor and manager Mohammed Moosajee said Miller would be out of action for between seven and 10 days. He will be available for a tour of New Zealand later this month.

The third one-day international against Sri Lanka is on Saturday in Johannesburg. South Africa are leading the five-match series 2-0 and will be aiming to seal the series at the Wanderers on Saturday.