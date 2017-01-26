David Warner blitz, record partnership vs Pakistan make Australia Day memorable

David Warner is doing a Virat Kohli these days. The dashing Australia cricket team left-hander is in tremendous form in all formats in the 2016/17 summer and Pakistan cricket team has suffered the brunt of his batting. (India vs England 1st T20 live updates)

In the three-Test series, he smashed 356 runs at an average of 71. This included a century before lunch on day one of the third Test in Sydney. In ODIs, he has smashed six centuries in 11 matches, including two each against South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan.

On Australia Day, Thursday, he continued his purple patch and registered his highest individual score (179) in ODIs in the fifth ODI against Pakistan in Adelaide. He also shared a 284-run stand for the opening wicket with Travis Head, a record partnership for Australia in ODIs. During the course of Warner’s ton and his partnership with Head, who also smashed his maiden ODI century, here are some of the records accumulated.

284 number of runs for the opening wicket between Warner and Head. It is the best partnership for Australia in ODIs. Overall, it is the second-best partnership in this format. Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga’s partnership of 286 against England in Leeds (2006) remains the highest.

179 Warner’s highest individual score in ODIs, surpassing his 178 against Afghanistan in Perth in the 2015 World Cup. It is the third-best individual score for Australia in ODIs, behind Shane Watson’s 185* against Bangladesh in 2011 in Dhaka and Matthew Hayden’s 181* against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2007.

78 Number of balls taken by Warner to get to his century, which is his quickest-ever. His previous quickest was in 92 balls versus Afghanistan in Perth in the 2015 World Cup.

9 Warner’s 78-ball ton is the ninth joint-fastest century in ODIs for Australia. Glenn Maxwell holds the record for the fastest ODI ton by an Australia. He smashed a 51-ball century against Sri Lanka in the 2015 World Cup encounter in Sydney.

369/7 The highest total for Australia in ODIs versus Pakistan. Their previous highest was 353/6, which was scored in the Sydney ODI on January 22, 2017. This is also the highest score at the Adelaide Oval, beating the 339/4 by the West Indies against Pakistan in 2005.

7 Number of times Pakistan have successfully chased down a total of 300-plus in ODIs. Their last successful chase was 329/7 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup encounter in Mirpur. They have never chased a total of over 350 in ODIs ever.

13 Number of centuries for David Warner in ODIs, putting him fourth in the all-time list of centuries for Australia. Ricky Ponting (29), Mark Waugh (18) and Adam Gilchrist (16) are the other Australian batsman who have more centuries in ODIs.

1 Number of times a total of 300 has been chased down in Australia in ODIs. Only India have achieved this feat after they chased down 330 in Sydney in January 2016