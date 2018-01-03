David Warner takes a dig at former England cricket team member Graeme Swann

With Australia already having regained the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, David Warner decided to have a bit of fun on social media, taking a dig at former English spinner Graeme Swann with a cheeky tweet.

Warner tweeted to remind Swann of his retirement midway through the 2013-14 Ashes series that Australia won 5-0. Swann is currently in Australia for his commentary commitments for the Big Bash League (BBL).

Swann, who played 60 Tests and was a key member of Ashes winning English squads in 2009, 2010-11 and 2013, announced his retirement during the 2013-14 Ashes after Australia had taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

And with Australia again leading 3-0 in the ongoing series, Warner decided to get under the skin of his former Ashes rival.

Great to see @Swannyg66 commentating out here. Thought after being 3-0 down he may have left tour early again. #bbl @tensporttv waste of $$$$ from 10 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 2, 2018

Swann hit back on the social media site, saying the Australian opener was able to sledge only after scoring some runs.

Though Australia regained the Ashes in Perth, Warner had only one half-century from the three games. He came back in form in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG where he slammed a hundred in the first innings and followed it with another half-century in the second to help Australia draw the match.

The fifth and final Test of the series begins in Sydney on Thursday.