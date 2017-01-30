DDCA gets new administrator as Delhi HC appoints Vikramajit Sen in top post

The Delhi High Court on Monday appointed Justice (retd) Vikramajit Sen as administrator of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to regulate the functioning of the state cricket body, which has lurched from one controversy to another in the recent past.

The court also asked the DDCA to submit its accounts for 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 for audit by an external auditor. Besides, age and tenure of DDCA committee members will also be fixed and a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) member will also be on board to oversee the functioning of the cricket body.

The high court was forced to take action against the DDCA following several contentious issues relating to the functioning of the body and the problems which were arising with monotonous regularity over hosting cricket matches at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium.

It may be recalled that a two-judge bench had reserved the order in September last year on the plea of DDCA for an occupancy certificate from South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to hold matches at the Kotla.

Even as the verdict was reserved, the bench had observed that granting permission for matches would be a “tricky” affair as the stadium’s RP Mehra block was allegedly unauthorised as it was in the vicinity of a protected monument. In fact, the High Court had earlier appointed Justice (retd) Mukul Mudgal as the DDCA administrator to oversee matches.

Besides overseeing the matches, Mudgal was also asked to oversee the functioning of body in the wake of several alleged irregularities in the functioning of the cricket body. However, the DDCA opposed the move, saying that it was registered under the Company’s Act and administrators were only appointed for “sick” units.