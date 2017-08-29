DDCA League set to be revived in October 2017

The cricket affairs committee of the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), formed under the supervision of Justice (retd) Vikramjit Sen and headed by former India all-rounder Madan Lal, is likely to revive the DDCA League from October 1.

The last edition of the DDCA League was organised in 2014-15 but it couldn’t be completed due to financial issues.

Sources say the first match of will take place on October 2 if everything goes according to plan. “We are going to inform the clubs by distributing the registration forms and expect them to submit as soon as possible,” a DDCA official, who didn’t wish to be named, confirmed.

Coaches have welcomed the decision. “If the league starts, it will be great for Delhi cricket. There was no selection criteria in these two years and the kids were suffering due to that. Cricket will return to its competitive best and a healthy environment will take shape,” said Tarak Sinha, coach of Sonnet club.

“It was very difficult to keep the kids motivated. We had to participate in a lot of tournaments outside which were not recognised by the DDCA. So it will be a welcome change,” Sinha said.

RP Academy’s Surjit Verma said the league provided a platform to judge talent. “Whoever is starting the league is doing a positive thing. Politics will continue but don’t let it affect the league. It gives you a chance to judge the talent,” Verma said.

Participation in other tournaments was also hurting the clubs financially. “In the last two years, I know how we have managed to make kids play matches. The tournaments charge Rs 30,000-40,000 as entry fees and some of them are knock-out tournaments.

“Last year, Gurcharan Singh organised a tournament in which the finalists and semifinalists got to play at least 12 games each for an entry fee of Rs 25,000,” said LB Shastri coach Sanjay Bharadwaj.

One of the club owners and a former DDCA selector, who wished not to be quoted, said the lack of league made it difficult to select quality teams.

“Although we could judge a cricketer by watching him bat at the nets but it is still unfair to pick a DDCA cricketer like that. But with DDCA league starting, the kids will now learn to cope with the pressure and come out mature,” he said.

“Also another good thing is that never ever in the last ten years that the league started in October. It would usually commence in December. This way the cricketers will get practice before the domestic cricket begins. The DDCA league is so competitive that adjoining states also benefit from that.

I remember when Punjab won the Ranji Trophy in 1992, five players used to play for Mohan Meakins in the league. They became mentally strong and delivered in crucial games. Vikram Rathore, Bharti Vij, Krishan Mohan were a few names,” the former selector said.