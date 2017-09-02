Delhi’s Ranji Trophy probables to undergo fitness camp ahead of new season

With the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) announcing the probables for Delhi’s Ranji team on Friday, a source informed that the players will be undergoing a specific physical conditioning camp, likely from September 4. The camp, which is expected to be a two-week affair, will serve as a test of the players’ fitness. As of now, a list of 40 players will attend the camp and the source confirmed that unfit players will have no chance of further selection.

“The Cricket Affairs Committee has decided everything on time and we have ample time to begin the preparations focussing on fitness. Unlike last year, where the team suffered due to lack of preparation and everything got finalised almost a week before, it is a proactive step to better the things in DDCA. After the physical fitness camp, the pruned list will get to attend the camp on skill training,” the source said.

India skipper Virat Kohli is on top of the DDCA’s list of players. It has been a while since his focus on having fit players has brought positive changes in Team India. Their performance on the field has improved manyfold and in a recent interview, both he and coach Ravi Shastri said that there will be no space for unfit cricketers in the side. It looks DDCA has taken a leaf out of Kohli’s book.

Last year, Delhi experienced a lot of discomfort, which affected the side’s preparation for the domestic competition. With no coach at their disposal, Gautam Gambhir had begun the preparations under his supervision, bringing in the necessary logistics. This time, it seems the Cricket Affairs Committee has taken all the important decisions in time with an aim to shift the focus back on Delhi’s performance.

“Earlier we used to have a combined camp in which both fitness and skills were strengthened. But with this physical conditioning camp on September 4, I guess it would just be fitness. This could be the first time such a specific camp is organised or the fact could also be the monsoons where cricket skill training can’t be focused upon,” a player in the list said on the condition of anonymity.