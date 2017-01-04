Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) may get an administrator soon

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) may soon see an administrator running the show. The Delhi High Court, which had earlier received a scathing report from the court-appointed observer Justice Mukul Mudgal on the functioning of the DDCA, is likely to give its verdict in a day or two, according to sources.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict.

Senior officials in the association say that a former Supreme Court judge is likely to be appointed administrator.

While Justice Mudgal refused to comment, DDCA treasurer Ravinder Manchanda said, “We have learnt that there could be an administrator. We are also going to meet Justice Mudgal on Wednesday and will apprise him of the grave situation we are in. We are running short of cash even as the domestic season is underway. We are so short of cash that we are struggling to pay electricity bills. We will ask him to seek the help of the court and avail us of R3 crore that BCCI has to pay us. Otherwise, we will go in the red.”

Almost all top officials in DDCA don’t fulfill the norms set by the Lodha panel, which is giving rise to anticipation that an administrator will be appointed.

In fact, BCCI vice-president CK Khanna, who was one of the candidates to become acting president due to his seniority, may not even be considered as the Supreme Court clarified on Tuesday that even serving in the state association for a cumulative period of nine years will be taken into account. Khanna has been DDCA vice-president for over a decade