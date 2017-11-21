Delhi cricketer Neha Tanwar’s amazing journey from motherhood to Indian team

Neha Tanwar, who last played for India in July 2011, is all set to make her comeback three years after giving birth to a baby boy. Neha will be taking the field for India A against Bangladesh in the upcoming one-day series to be played in Hubli.

Neha had retired from cricket three years back in 2014 post the news of her pregnancy. Besides looking after her baby boy, she could never really get her attention off cricket. By the time she had retired, Neha had played five ODIs and two T20Is for the Indian Women’s cricket team.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Neha rose through ranks rapidly as at 18. According to Wisden India, she had earned a place in the state senior team. Impressive performances in the Challenger Trophy 2010 helped her earn an India call-up, and she made her debut against the touring West Indies cricket team.

Even though she hung up her boots following her pregnancy, she did not lose her connect with the sport. She would watch any form of cricket on TV. She remained in touch with her teammates via phone and even followed their progress.

However, Neha could never really take her mind off cricket and it was only after the doctor’s assessment that she would be able to train six months after the birth of her child, she heaved a sigh of relief.

Neha gave birth to her baby boy named Shlok in October 2014, and as planned, she began her journey back to the sport’s highest ranks six months later.

The road back to recovery was not easy: being pregnant means Neha had put on weight, and it took hard work for her to come down to the weight she had before. Having put on extra 20 kgs from her earlier weight of 60, it was sheer hard work and training which got Neha back to weighing 69 kgs when she started having net sessions.

Being a part of a women’s tournament in Delhi which was organised by a former player also played a huge role in motivating Neha, who doubled her fitness training schedule.

By the start of the 2015-16 season, Neha was weighing 62 kgs when Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) selection trials were held, and she returned to the Delhi team.

Neha recalled, “It would have been impossible without the support of my family. Every time I was away, my in-laws were looking after Shlok. Never once did they complain. And my husband took on more than his share of babysitting duties, so that I could be on the field. I dedicate this second innings to them.”

“Motherhood is a woman’s second life. It changes everything, your body, your priorities, your entire life. But some things just never go away,” Neha added.

With strong support from her family, especially when she was touring to play cricket, Neha found it possible to make her way back into the top-flight cricket. “It is a great thing to be back. It would not have happened without the support from the family,” Neha told Sportstar on her return.