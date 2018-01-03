Delhi Ranji Trophy team faces scare on return flight from Indore

The flight carrying the Delhi cricket team back home from here was forced to return to the bay after it developed a technical snag causing a long delay.

The Indigo flight was scheduled to depart for the national capital at 9:20 pm on Tuesday, but was delayed after the pilot had to apply brakes while the plane was taking off at full speed.

There was some problem with the engine, airline authorities of the 6E-867 flight said, eventually leading to a rejected take-off at the Devi Aihilya Bhai Airport.

The passengers, including the cricketers and team support staff, were provided accommodation by the airline authorities past midnight after the captain aborted takeoff at the last minute.

Anxious passengers heaved a sigh of relief when the flight captain announced that they would be deplaned after the necessary maintenance checks revealed malfunction.

Cricketer Unmukt Chand, who was also onboard the Delhi- bound flight, posted a tweet about his situation.

“Indigo flt 867 abruptly stopped at runway citing technical issues. Stranded at Indore airport now. Hoping to gt a hotel soon.Frustating for ppl.Me enjoying d arguments.U cnt really do much in such cases.Rather accept it.Be at ease.Dnt resist wt cnt happen. Gratitude evry1 is safe,” the tweet said.

The Delhi team was returning home after playing the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha.

Skipper Rishabh Pant, Unmukt Chand, centurion in the final Dhruv Shorey, middle-order batsman Nitish Rana, Vikas Tokas and Akash Sudan were among the players travelling.

They were accompanied by coach KP Bhaskar, selector Hari Gidwani and manager Shankar Saini.

The team’s senior most player Gautam Gambhir had left earlier. Delhi lost the match by nine wickets.