Don’t blame us, Supreme Court has given BCCI lifeline: Vinod Rai defends administrators

Vinod Rai,who heads the Committee of Administrators (CoA)for the BCCI, has said that it’s the Supreme Court and not the ad-hoc body that has given the cricket body a ‘lifeline’ when it came to implementing the reforms suggested by the Lodha commission.

Speaking to espncricinfo in light of Justice Lodha’s interview to the Hindustan Times, Rai said he understands Lodha’s concern and had even flagged the issue of office-bearers not complying with the reforms.

“I do understand Justice Lodha’s concern. Actually, it is the Supreme Court that has given them a lifeline. In the fourth status report, the CoA pointed out that the office bearers were creating obstacles and had failed to get the BCCI to pass the new draft constitution that mandate the Lodha Committee recommendations,” Rai was quoted as saying in an interview to espncricinfo.com

“The court warned the office bearers of contempt, made them appear in the court and then asked them to give their suggestions on making any amendments to the draft constitution. Now, where is the question of the CoA offering a lifeline to the office bearers? In fact, I have already asked the court to remove the office bearers and impose Article 142 under the Indian Constitution and issue direction to the Registrar of the Tamil Nadu government to register the new BCCI constitution.”

Rai also revealed that the committee had suggested replacements for Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye --- who left the committee earlier this year --- to the Supreme Court three months back in a sealed envelope but there has been no progress on the issue.

“Three months back we have given our suggestions for replacements to the amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium. That was given along with the fourth status report of the CoA. The amicus gave the names in a sealed cover to the court, but the court has not been opened it. Even the BCCI counsel, Kapil Sibal, submitted the names, after the court asked the board to forward its suggestions, in a sealed cover. During one of the last hearings, the court has said that it would open the cover it at the next hearing,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing drew a blank with the amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam saying that BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry had threatened Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Santosh Rangnekar. Chaudhry, however, denied that saying, “The charges are frivolous and I deny them vehemently.”