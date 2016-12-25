Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses MS Dhoni rift talk, keep wife out of it, he says

Ravichandran Ashwin has requested the Twitterati not to tag his wife Prithi. In an apparent dig at the trolls, the world’s No. 1 off-spinner Ashwin urged them not to bother his wife with their “funny tweets”.

“One small request, please do not tag my wife in all your funny tweets. She has better things to look after, although I am over it,” tweeted Ashwin on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin also engaged with a fan who replied to his tweet with a “googly”. “Just getting started,” was Ashwin’s response.

One small request, please do not tag my wife in all your funny tweets.She has better things to look after, although I am 😂over it. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2016

Ashwin, who captured 28 wickets in the 4-0 Test series win over England, was recently trolled by the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the spinner failed to make a special mention of India’s limited-overs skipper.

In his acceptance speech after being named the International Cricket Council Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, Ashwin just made a passing reference of MS Dhoni, and instead praised Test skipper Virat Kohli.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my family. I’d like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I’d also like to thank the support staff for our success. We’ve had a great transition ever since MS Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys,” he had said.

Ashwin on Sunday retweeted a fan’s post in an attempt to put an end to speculation that his relationship with Dhoni was turning sour. “@msdhoni ne ye matter notice bhi ni kiya hoga bt ye social media na do bhaiyon ko bhi dhushman bnade@ashwinravi99 take a chill pill.”