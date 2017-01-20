 Sourav Ganguly to have one stand named after him in Eden Gardens | cricket | Hindustan Times
Sourav Ganguly to have one stand named after him in Eden Gardens

cricket Updated: Jan 20, 2017 11:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Sourav Ganguly will have one of the stands named after him in the Eden Gardens after the Army gave it clearance.(Getty Images)

With the army giving the go-ahead, the decks have been cleared for naming six Eden Gardens stands after eminent personalities involved with the game in the state including former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and late cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, a Cricket Association of Bengal official said here on Thursday.

The four others stands will be christened after ex cricketer Pankaj Roy and former CAB presidents B.N. Dutt, A.N. Ghosh and Snehasnshu Acharya.

Disclosing this, CAB president Sourav Ganguly said: “We received the permission from the defence authorities today (Thursday). We will complete the work as early as possible”.

The proposal had been passed in the CAB working committee meeting last year.

But with the army being the custodian of the Maidan, where the Eden Gardens is located, its permission is mandatory before any such decisions can be implemented.

<