 Eid al-Adha: Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif wish fans on auspicious occasion | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 02, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Eid al-Adha: Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif wish fans on auspicious occasion

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and several cricket players in addition to football clubs and players from all over the world, wished family and friends

cricket Updated: Sep 02, 2017 13:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Irfan Pathan, along with other Indian cricket players, wished friends, fans and families on the occasion of Eid.
Irfan Pathan, along with other Indian cricket players, wished friends, fans and families on the occasion of Eid.(Twitter)

Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh along with former players took to social media to wish family and friends Eid Mubarak as the festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Irfan, along with his brother Yusuf, shared a photo with their father and the two brothers also posed with each other. Former India player Mohammad Kaif also shared a photo on his Twitter handle while the likes of Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh also wished Eid Mubarak on their respective handles respectively.

There were special Eid celebrations also in the West Indies. Pakistan and Afghanistan players, who are part of the Caribbean Premier League, have shared photos of their Eid celebrations. In the official handle of the CPL (@CPLT20), they shared a photo of Afghanistan leg-spinning sensation Rashid Khan taking a selfie with the likes of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir and West Indies cricketer Rayad Emrit. In another photo, Tanvir, who took a record 5/3 in one match of the CPL tournament, also took a selfie.

Pakistan cricketers also wished their fans and friends on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Ahmed Shehzad posted an update on his social media.

Not only cricket players, but football clubs and stars also wished Eid Mubarak to their family, friends and fans. Leading the tribute was Germany and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, who tweeted his greetings on Eid. Liverpool FC also wished their fans Eid Mubarak.

more from cricket
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you