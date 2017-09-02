Eid al-Adha: Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif wish fans on auspicious occasion

Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh along with former players took to social media to wish family and friends Eid Mubarak as the festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Irfan, along with his brother Yusuf, shared a photo with their father and the two brothers also posed with each other. Former India player Mohammad Kaif also shared a photo on his Twitter handle while the likes of Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh also wished Eid Mubarak on their respective handles respectively.

#EidAlAdha Mubarak to all. May peace & joy embrace all of us. Have a blessed day. — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 2, 2017

#EidMubarak to all celebrating.

May there be peace ,love and harmony. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017

There were special Eid celebrations also in the West Indies. Pakistan and Afghanistan players, who are part of the Caribbean Premier League, have shared photos of their Eid celebrations. In the official handle of the CPL (@CPLT20), they shared a photo of Afghanistan leg-spinning sensation Rashid Khan taking a selfie with the likes of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir and West Indies cricketer Rayad Emrit. In another photo, Tanvir, who took a record 5/3 in one match of the CPL tournament, also took a selfie.

Eid Mubarak to all our fans from the CPL family! Hope you all have a blessed day #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/dK4vlFf6en — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 1, 2017

Pakistan cricketers also wished their fans and friends on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Ahmed Shehzad posted an update on his social media.

Happy #Eid 2 Muslims across the world.. v must share the blessing v have wit otherz.. & remember guys.. don't eat 2 much gosht 😝 — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) September 1, 2017

Out and about on EID DAY😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/W5nA2MUr4d — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 1, 2017

Not only cricket players, but football clubs and stars also wished Eid Mubarak to their family, friends and fans. Leading the tribute was Germany and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, who tweeted his greetings on Eid. Liverpool FC also wished their fans Eid Mubarak.

Liverpool FC would like to wish Eid Mubarak to all Reds fans celebrating around the world today #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/tDy0WllAWA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2017