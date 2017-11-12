Eight Indian cricketers reach Kolkata for Sri Lanka series, Virat Kohli to arrive on Monday

Eight members of the Indian cricket team arrived here in batches today, while skipper Virat Kohli will be reaching tomorrow ahead of the first Test of three- match series against Sri Lanka.

Pace spearhead Umesh Yadav was the first to check in after landing in the afternoon from Mumbai, followed by opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is returning to the Test side, local manager told PTI.

READ | Nepal stun Rahul Dravid-coached India in U-19 Asia Cup cricket

“India skipper Virat Kohli will arrive tomorrow morning, while six other team members including Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane are slated to arrive tonight. Coach Ravi Shastri will also arrive tonight,” he said.

READ | Sri Lanka bowling coach stresses on execution ahead of India series

The first Test will commence from November 16 here.

Having blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats in their backyard earlier this year, India will take on the same opponents in a return series with three Tests and an equal number of ODIs and T20Is.