Ellyse Perry’s 213 puts Australia on top against England in Ashes day-night Test

Ellyse Perry has added another milestone to an impressive sports resume that includes appearances at soccer and cricket World Cups, scoring an Australian record 213 not out to give her team control of the women’s Ashes test against England.

Perry clouted 26 boundaries and a towering six in a 374-ball innings that ended prematurely on Saturday when Australia declared at 448-9, chasing wickets before stumps on the penultimate night of the first day-night test in the Ashes.

READ | Pakistan, West Indies sign 5-year agreement to play one T20 series every year

The 27-year-old allrounder had a previous test best of 71, and her highest previous international score was an unbeaten 95 in a one-dayer against South Africa last year.

Perry went to the crease with Australia at 54-2 in reply to England’s first innings of 280, and her composed innings ushered the hosts to a 168-run lead at North Sydney Oval. At stumps, England was 40 without loss, cutting the margin to 128 with one day to play.

Perry’s 213 not out beat Karen Rolton’s Australian record of 209 not out — against England in 2001 — for the highest score in a women’s test. It was the third-highest in the history of women’s tests, behind only Kiran Baluch’s 242 for Pakistan against the West Indies in 2004 and Mithali Raj’s 214 for India against England in 2002.

READ | MS Dhoni inaugurates his first global cricket academy in Dubai

“It was fun — that’s probably the best way to describe it,” Perry said of her innings. “I had an amazing time out there today batting with all the girls and just taking in what was such a special day — just a really great event for women’s cricket.”

Australia leads the women’s Ashes series after winning two of the three one-day internationals. The four-day test in Sydney will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.