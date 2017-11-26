England batsmen must score big to beat Australia and retain Ashes: Moeen Ali

England’s batsmen will have to score big individual hundreds if Joe Root’s tourists are to have any chance of holding on to the Ashes, all-rounder Moeen Ali said on Sunday. (Ashes Day 4 Scorecard)

England are facing a big defeat to Australia on Monday’s final day after they were bundled out for just 195, leaving the home side the task of scoring 170 runs to go one up in the series.

At Sunday’s close, the Australians had whittled down the target to just 56 at 114 without loss.

Moeen bemoaned his team’s inability to score an individual century at the Gabba, with James Vince coming the closest with 83 in the first innings.

“We got in and couldn’t quite get that big hundred and the wicket was still good to bat on,” Moeen told reporters.

“For us to have had any chance of winning or Australia not winning here then we have to score hundreds in the next four games as individual players.”

Moeen was frank about England’s deficiencies after matching the Australians over much of the first three days at the Gabba.

“Obviously, I’m very disappointed. I thought the first three days we played well and we were in the game and then today we let ourselves down with the bat,” he said.

“We got in and never really got on to get that score that we needed.

“It didn’t quite go to plan today and it’s cost us. Tomorrow we’re just going to have to come to the game and try and get a few wickets,” added Moeen.

“We obviously won’t win the game but just to get the wickets and sort of put a dent back into Australia for the next game in Adelaide.”

Moeen insisted he was confident England had the players -- even without suspended star all-rounder Ben Stokes -- to beat Australia in the series.

“The first innings we reached 300 without Root and (Alastair) Cook scoring any runs. That is a bit of a positive. The new guys played well,” he said.

“Looking forward, Australia are a good side but probably not as good as we sometimes make out. We know that we can compete and we are going to have to compete very well in the next four games.”

Moeen said he respected the decision to give him out in a contentious tight stumping for 40 off spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday.

“If I was bowling, I would want it out,” he admitted. “I guess it depends what angle you look at it from.

“You’ve got to respect the umpire’s call and what he saw. You’ve just got to move on.

“I thought I was alright personally but the replay did look very tight, and obviously disappointed with myself that I got out in that fashion.”