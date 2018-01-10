England cricket team coach Trevor Bayliss asks Joe Root to skip IPL

England cricket team head coach Trevor Bayliss has urged captain Joe Root to not take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL), stating that the number of international fixtures that would follow the two-month league, would only add to his fatigue.

“We had that discussion a few days ago, I suggested to him that he shouldn’t play, that he should have a break,” Bayliss was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “He feels that whenever he’s had a break in the last couple of years, it’s always been a T20 series. He wants to play in 50-over World Cups and T20 World Cups. He thinks if he keeps missing all the T20 cricket he’s just going to fall behind and not be up to speed when those come along.”

One of the most successful coaches to have been part of the IPL, Bayliss guided Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in three years. Being well-acquainted to the demands of the domestic league, Bayliss added: “It’s just a Catch-22 situation. There are difficult decisions to make. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

A number of English stars have been a part of the league in the past with the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Billings and so on having a great outing in the last edition.

England, who were humiliated in the recently-concluded Ashes series, getting drubbed 0-4 by hosts Australia, will take on the Baggy Greens in five upcoming One Day internationals.

Joe Root has already turned down the option to take a break from the T20I series involving Australia and New Zealand and seems to be more focused on building his repute as a handy T20 player. The IPL auction is, however, slated to be held on January 27 and 28 and it doesn’t seem like that the England captain will shy away from taking part in the razzmatazz league as well.