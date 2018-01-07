England follow Australia’s lead, to allow concussion substitutes in domestic cricket

The English domestic cricket circuit will have concussion substitutes in the season starting this year, but the details are yet to be finalised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The substitutes for players suffering from concussion will be allowed across formats in English domestic circuit, following a recommendation from the ECB medical team and cricket committee, reported Daily Mail.

The decision comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) changed a ruling concerning playing conditions that earlier resulted in matches losing their First-Class status if they were involving injury substitutes.

The rule in the English domestic cricket will be applicable to the County Championship, Royal London Cup and NatWest Blast matches. The report added that ECB will have to decide on several factors such as whether the substitute player should be a like-for-like player, or allowing the teams to chose a player of their own liking. Also, whether the substitute player must be nominated before the match.

All players in the English cricket set up are needed to undergo ‘baseline tests’ for concussion if they are hit on the head, wherein they answer same set of questions to which they had replied to before getting hit.

Cricket Australia had earlier introduced substitute players in their 50-over and T20 competitions following the unfortunate death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in November 2014 during a Sheffield Shield match.