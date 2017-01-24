 England hopeful of injured David Willey’s participation in Twenty20s vs India | cricket | Hindustan Times
England hopeful of injured David Willey’s participation in Twenty20s vs India

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2017 08:27 IST
IANS
England cricket team's David Willey injured his shoulder during the third ODI vs India national cricket team in Kolkata. If he is not match-fit by Thursday, England might call in Tymal Mills or Chris Jordan for the three-match Twenty20 series.(AFP)

England nare keeping their fingers crossed on injured left-arm pacer David Willey’s participation in the three-match Twenty20 International cricket series against India national cricket team after scans did not reveal significant damage to his left shoulder.

The 26-year-old Willey could bowl only two overs before injuring his shoulder during their five-run win in Sunday’s third and final One-day International (ODI) against the hosts at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“A scan didn’t show up significant damage to his left shoulder. He could still feature in the T20I series,” England Cricket posted on Twitter.

According to sources, Willey stayed back in Kolkata for scans while the rest of the side moved to Kanpur to prepare for the forthcoming T20I series, starting on Thursday.

In case Willey is ruled out, England have back up options in the pace bowling department with the addition of Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan for the three matches.

