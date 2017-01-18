England players should take IPL route for success in subcontinent: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler, who played for Mumbai Indians last season in the Indian Premier League believes the T20 tournament is the best place to learn about cricket and individuals.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been retained by the Mumbai Indians this season, said more England players playing the IPL would help them get used to playing in the subcontinent conditions.

“Whether other England players want to take part in the IPL is obviously going to be an individual decision. But from my experience, I think the IPL is the best cricket experience I have ever had,” Buttler said during a media conference on Wednesday, a day before England’s second ODI against India at the Barabati Stadium.

“The IPL has taught me quite a few things. I have learnt a lot not just about T20 cricket, but about all forms of cricket. I have learnt a lot about myself, about what it takes to be a top-level cricketer,” said Buttler, who had scored 255 runs in 14 matches for Mumbai Indians last season.

Buttler was dismissed for 31 off 36 balls in Pune just when he was looking to cut loose having hit two towering sixes. In the IPL last year, Buttler led Mumbai Indians to victory on at least two occasions.

Virat Kohli surely remembers his 28 off 12 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Later, against Kolkata Knight Riders, his 41 off 22 balls turned the match around and it established Buttler as a potent finisher in the shortest format.

England are now benefitting from his inputs now that he is the vice-captain of the limited-overs side. So it wasn’t surprising when he said England as a team would benefit if more players played in the IPL in future. “They will get more experience of playing in these conditions. It would help England as a team,” he said.