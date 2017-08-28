England take control of Headingley Test as West Indies need 317 more to win

England wrestled control of the second test away from the West Indies late on the fourth day on Monday, declaring its second innings on 490/8 after being 94/3 and setting the tourists a target of 322 to win.

West Indies batted for six overs in their second innings and were 5/0 at stumps on Day 4, needing 317 runs more.

England earned its supremacy — and a chance at a second straight series victory of the summer — through half-centuries by captain Joe Root (72), Dawid Malan (61), Ben Stokes (58), Moeen Ali (84) and Chris Woakes (61 not out).

Although none of them went on to dominate the innings with a century, the English batsmen put together a series of partnerships to fight back from a 169-run first innings deficit. They ultimately took the game away from the West Indians after tea.

After being in control, West Indies is now up against it and needs the second-highest total to win a test at Headingley, and the highest since Don Bradman’s Australia team made 404-3 batting last in 1948.

West Indies was 5-0 at stumps after Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell survived six tricky overs at the end of the day, and a couple of loud England appeals.

Root and Malan set up England’s second-innings push with their stand of 118 for the fourth wicket, and Malan and Stokes put on 91.

But Ali’s fiery 84 from 93 balls, with 14 fours, changed the momentum of the test. Ali put on 117 with Woakes for the eighth wicket and a hopeful West Indies team at tea was demoralized by stumps.