England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, day 2, live cricket score

West Indies will resume at their overnight score of 19 for 1, chasing England’s first innings total of 258 on Day 2 of the second cricket Test against England at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds on Saturday. West Indies’ batting has been a big issue in this series. However, recalled fast bowler Shannon Gabriel led the attack at Leeds with four wickets for 51 runs in 17 overs and new-ball partner Kemar Roach took four for 71 in 19.5.This was still an encouraging display by the West Indies given their utterly inept performance in the field during an innings and 209-run defeat inside three days in the inaugural day/night Test in Britain at Edgbaston last week that saw them go 1-0 down in this three-match series. Get live cricket score of England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 here.

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of England vs West Indies, day 2, then click here.