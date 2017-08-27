 England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3, live cricket score | cricket | Hindustan Times
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3, live cricket score

After magnificent centuries by Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Headingley, West Indies look to extend their lead over England on Day 3. Catch live cricket score of England vs West Indies 2nd Test here.

cricket Updated: Aug 27, 2017 15:53 IST
HT Correspondent
England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope on Day 3 of the Headingley Test. Catch live cricket score of England vs West Indies 2nd Test here.
England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope on Day 3 of the Headingley Test. Catch live cricket score of England vs West Indies 2nd Test here.(Action Images via Reuters)

West Indies are aiming to extend their lead over England on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Headingley today. Magnificent centuries by Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope had put West Indies in a commanding position on Saturday. Brathwaite was joined by Hope during a tricky morning session for the visitors when they were 35 for three in reply to England’s 258, and the pair shared a 246-run partnership as West Indies, written off after a humiliating innings-and-209-runs defeat in the first test, reached stumps on 329-5, a lead of 71. Catch live cricket score of England vs West Indies 2nd Test here. (IND vs SL LIVE UPDATES | IND vs SL SCORECARD | BAN vs AUS SCORECARD)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, click here.

