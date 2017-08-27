England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3, live cricket score

West Indies are aiming to extend their lead over England on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Headingley today. Magnificent centuries by Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope had put West Indies in a commanding position on Saturday. Brathwaite was joined by Hope during a tricky morning session for the visitors when they were 35 for three in reply to England’s 258, and the pair shared a 246-run partnership as West Indies, written off after a humiliating innings-and-209-runs defeat in the first test, reached stumps on 329-5, a lead of 71. Catch live cricket score of England vs West Indies 2nd Test here. (IND vs SL LIVE UPDATES | IND vs SL SCORECARD | BAN vs AUS SCORECARD)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, click here.