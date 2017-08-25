England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Leeds, Day 1, Live cricket score

Stuart Law says the cold conditions in Birmingham last week were partly to blame for West Indies’ abysmal display in the first Test with England. The first day-night Test on English soil saw Joe Root’s men record a comprehensive victory by an innings and 209 runs, the Windies losing 19 wickets on Saturday as they were beaten with two days to spare. Only Jermaine Blackwood offered any real resistance across both innings at Edgbaston, while the tourists toiled in the field for the first two days as Alastair Cook’s 243 saw the hosts amass a daunting 514-8 declared. Following the defeat there has been a lot of criticism for Law’s side but the Australian refused to condemn his players, instead blaming the English weather. At Headingley, England will set about attempting to wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare. Chris Woakes will make his Test comeback against West Indies at Headingley at the expense of Toby Roland-Jones in the only change to the England side. History is not on West Indies’ side. In 2007, WI were beaten by an innings and 283 runs. Can WI prevent another whitewash? Get live cricket score of England vs West Indies here.

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1, then click here.