Eoin Morgan’s men are inspiring the nation: England U-19 captain

The England under-19 team will take inspiration from their senior team when they lock horns with the Indian juniors in the series starting on Monday with the one-dayers.

Steamrolled in the Test matches, England have managed to hold their own in the limited-overs series. Even though they conceded the one-day series 2-1, Eoin Morgan’s side put up spectacular batting performances in all three games. They also started the Twenty20 series with a comfortable victory at Kanpur.

Read more | India U-19 cricket team trainer Rajesh Sawant found dead in hotel room

England’s performances have been no surprise. After the 2015 World Cup debacle in Australia, Morgan has galvanised his side into one of the most dangerous outfits and England under-19 captain Matthew Fisher and coach Andy Hurry declared they are inspiring their nation.

Inspiring leader

“They (the national side) have kicked on to a different level. Eoin Morgan is a big part of that with his leadership and hopefully I can do something similar out here. What Morgan is doing with that (national team), we would try and replicate as a philosophy and ethos in the whole programme,” Fisher said at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the series opener. Five one-dayers, all to be played in Mumbai, will be followed by two four-day games in Nagpur.

England U-19 captain Matthew Fisher said the team would try to replicate in their programme whatever Eoin Morgan has done with the senior team. (REUTERS)

“One of the great things of our national side is they have inspired the younger generation of players coming through. My 11-year-old son can’t take his eyes of the TV when the England side is playing (limited-overs matches). They are inspiriting the nation,” said the England junior coach.

The two teams will be playing five one-day matches and two four-day games.

Prithvi’s big chance

The India under-19 team is coached by Rahul Dravid and has some exciting talent in the likes of Prithvi Shaw, who scored a hundred on first-class debut for Mumbai. The England think-tank said they are doing their homework by watching videos and have their plans in place for Shaw and Co.

“I am actually seeing a lot (of videos). So I know all the players in the Indian team are competitive and that’s why they are in the team, and the same with us. I am looking forward to a competitive series,” Fisher said.

“We are not here to just develop and learn, we are here to also win. We are going to compete at the best we can. We know it’s going to be tough, but that’s not an excuse, we are going to leave everything on the field, just back ourselves; it’s modern cricket,” he added.

Schedule: One-dayers (all Mumbai): Jan 30; Feb 1; Feb 3; Feb 6; Feb 8. Four-day games (Nagpur): Feb 13-16; Feb 21-24.